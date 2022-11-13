Moinabad Farmhouse Case:TRS MLA Rohit Reddy Files Complaint With Madhapur Police

Hyderabad: The complainant in the poaching case, TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy has lodged another complaint with the Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) stating that he received several calls from 11 numbers from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, where callers abused him with filthy language and said that ‘he would be eliminated soon’.

The police registered a case. The ACP said they would take a close look at the claims and take necessary steps in accordance with law.

As part of the investigation into the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the State government, on Saturday night conducted raids at one of the hotels owned by accused Nanda Kumar in Film Nagar.

On the other hand, the SIT also recorded the statements of TRS MLA in connection with the poaching case.

Also Read: Moinabad Farmhouse Case: Three Accused Taken into Police Custody