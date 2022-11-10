Moinabad Farmhouse Case: Three Accused Taken into Police Custody

The Moinabad police took the three accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case into their custody on Thursday. The ACB court on Wednesday granted two-days’ custody of the three accused to the police.

The three accused are Ramachandra Bharathi,Simha Yajulu and Nanda Kumar who are said to have links with BJP leaders.

The police took custody of the accused at the Chanchalguda prison as directed by the court.

The Telangana government on Wednesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into the case. Headed by the Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand, the other members in the SIT include Rema Rajeshwari-SP Nalgonda, Kalmeshwar Shingenawar-DCP Crimes, Cyberabad, and R Jagadishwar Reddy- DCP, Shamshabad.

