Moinabad Farmhouse Case: Security Cover For TRS MLAs Tightened

Amid the intensifying row over the alleged failed conspiracy to poach four MLAs of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘agents’, the state government on Saturday increased the security of three legislators Guvvala Bala Raju, B Harshavardhan Reddy and Rega Kantha Rao.

The MLAs were provided with a bullet proof vehicle along with 4+4 security personnel at their quarters as well as at their residences.

On October 27, the Cyberabad police registered a case on the complaint of the TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, who claimed that the three accused Ramachandra Bharati, Nandakumar, and Simhayaji Nandu came to the farmhouse as part of the deal and ‘pressured’ them to join the BJP.

