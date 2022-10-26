Moinabad: 4 Caught Red-Handed at Farmhouse Trying to Buy TRS Legislators

Cyberabad police on Wednesday nabbed four persons, reportedly associated with a national party at a farm house in Moinabad. They were here to buy four TRS legislators.

Based on a tip off, Cyberabad police conducted an operation and caught them red handed while they were negotiating with four ruling party TRS MLAs. They are said to have recovered Rs 15 crore cash from their possession.

The four included Nandakumar, Somayajula Swamy, Ramachandra Bharati and Tirupati.

They reportedly attempted to buy TRS MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, Guvvala Balaraju, Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy and Pilot Rohit Reddy.

It is learnt that the deal was estimated at Rs 100 crore for each MLA. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra will address the media shortly regarding the major crackdown.

Meanwhile, the TRS alleged that the BJP was trying to topple the government in the state.

