Modi's Disinvestments Weakened PSUs: Telangana CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao accused the BJP government of conspiring to give away several public sector undertakings (PSUs) including NTPC, BHEL, BSNL, BPCL, and LIC to corporate houses across the country. KCR said that the Modi government has disinvested in as many as 23 PSUs.

The Telangana CM recalled that the first Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru had established several PSUs with a lot of foresight. But the BJP government had started disinvestment and handed over several business entities to corporates.

“The Narendra Modi government has not launched even one PSU and on the contrary, it is closing down the existing PSUs. This policy will do a lot of harm to the country, its people, lakhs of employees, staff, and workers working in these PSUs,” he said.

“Even during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the Railways served the people. Where is the need to privatise the Railways? Modi, who claims to have sold tea on the railway platform during his childhood, is now selling the Railways itself. How should one understand such retrograde policies?” Rao questioned the logic behind closing or privatising profit-making organisations.

“The Rythu Bima Policy of the Telangana government is being implemented effectively by the LIC. Where is the need to privatise such an organisation, which is important and need of the hour?” he also demanded to know.

Rao said TRS would stand behind the employees of PSUs for their fight for rights.