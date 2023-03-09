Modi Govt Using Central Agencies to Harass Opposition Leaders, Alleges KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS leader KT Rama Rao slammed the BJP-led Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly using the central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate to harass opposition leaders.

Accusing the BJP government favouring the corporate bigwig Adani Group which is facing ‘stock manipulation’ allegations levelled by a US short-seller from Hindenburg, he claimed Adani is funding the BJP through electoral bonds and other means.

Commenting on the notice issued by the ED to his sister and BRS MLC K Kavitha, the Telangana minister said these are ‘not ED summons but Modi summons’. He alleged that the central agencies have become puppets in the hands of the Modi government.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the central probe agency has accepted Kavitha's request to postpone the questioning to March 11. Notably, Kavitha is summoned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case.

