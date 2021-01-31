Modi’s Farm Laws Will Benefit Corporates Like Ambani, Adani: Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy said that three new farm laws introduced by Modi Govt were aimed at benefiting a few corporates like Ambanis and Adanis. He said that the BJP Govt did not implement the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission which proposed that MSP should be cost of cultivation plus 50%. Instead, the Modi Govt brought a law to remove the MSP for all crops. He said that the new laws would ruin the lives of crores of farmers as corporate companies would take over not only the farming activity, but also the lands of farmers.

The Congress MP said that the agricultural production in India was very high, but exports amounted to only 6% of total production due to lack of Special Promotion Zones. While there is a special board for rubber and silk, there is no board for turmeric. He said it would cost nearly Rs. 200 crore for the Centre to establish the Turmeric Board and about Rs. 100 crore would be required annually towards operational cost. He said this was not a huge expenditure for a government with an annual budget of Rs. 32 lakh crore.

He said farmers of Telangana, especially from Nizamabad, would gain from the establishment of turmeric board. He said Telangana farmers cultivate turmeric on nearly 1.30-1.50 lakh acres. Of this, nearly 45-50 acres get cultivated in Nizamabad. However, he said while a farmer invests about Rs. 1.50 lakh to cultivate turmeric on one acre, he earns only Rs. 1 lakh and therefore, he suffers huge losses. He said that the turmeric was being sold for about Rs. 4,000-4,500 per quintal. He said this price was almost Rs. 15,000 per quintal during the previous Congress regime.

Revanth Reddy said that the formation of turmeric board would ensure proper MSP for farmers, facilitate research for better production and bring global recognition besides generation employment for local youth.