Moderate Rains Lash Several Parts of Hyderabad, Rain Forecast for Telangana Districts

Hyderabad: Moderate rains accompanied by thunder lashed most parts of Hyderabad for the second day on Tuesday as Southwest Monsoon is active in Telangana. #HyderabadRains continues to trend on Twitter as people started posting pictures of rain fury on city roads.

The rain waters disrupted the commuter traffic in Basheer Bagh, Abids, Lakdi ka pul, Nampally, Koti, Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar and other parts of the city. The torrential rain flooded several streets even as people were seen emptying the cellars of their apartments after Monday's heavy rains.

According to a weather bulletin by the Meteorological centre in Hyderabad, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Nirmal and Nagarkurnool districts in the next 3 hours.

The weather report said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana on September 27 and 28.

