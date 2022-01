MMTS Trains On These Routes Cancelled

The South Central Railway has imposed traffic block to renew track works at Falaknuma Station. Trains 47157 (Falaknuma-Lingampally), 47176 (Lingampalli-Falaknuma), and 47165 (Falaknuma-Lingampally) have been cancelled on January 9, 15, 16, 22, and 23.

Trains 47212 (from Lingampalli to Falaknuma) and 47214 (from Falaknuma to Lingampalli) have been partially cancelled between Kacheguda and Falaknuma on January 9, 15, 16, 22, and 23. Trains 07055 (from Secunderabad to Umdanagar) and 07075 (from Medchal to Umdanagar) have been partially cancelled between Kacheguda and Umdanagar on January 9, 16, and 23.