MMTS Services In Hyderabad Provide Affordable, Convenient Travel Option

South Central Railway (SCR) in-charge General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain said that Multi-Modal Transport System Services in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad provide affordable and convenient travel option. Here is the list of Lingampalli-Hyderabad MMTS services list.

Recently, the Central Railway under the Ministry of Railways has launched "One Station One Product" at one station in each of its five divisions.

The stalls have been opened at Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Aurangabad Stations. The Government had announced the new initiative in the General Budget 2022-23 and is already under trial at Tirupati. According to the Railways, the main aim of this scheme is to provide enhanced livelihood and welfare of the local artisans.

It is all known knowledge that people use MMTS for commuting. According to the reports, the percentage of people using MMTS has increased after a hike in Bus fares in Telangana.

Also Read: ​Cab Runs Over GHMC Worker Watering Plants on Banjara Hills