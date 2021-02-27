MLC Graduate Polls: TRS Network Larger Than Telangana Congress or BJP, Claims Harish Rao

The election campaign for the upcoming MLC polls started from Ibrahimpatnam. TRS leader Harish Rao in a meeting said that 70 to 80 per cent of voting should be recorded in Ibrahimpatnam and asserted that the TRS party has a huge network which BJP and Congress parties are lacking. He urged the party workers to strive hard for the success of the MLC candidates. He said that the party leaders should meet the voters in person and should explain about why they should vote for the TRS party. He further added that they should explain what is difference if the people votes for BJP and Congress, leaving TRS. He said that KCR worked hard for Telangana and the separate state was formed only because of KCR.

Harish Rao asserted that Congress takes the name of Telangana only during the time of elections. He questioned that BJP is in power from many days; Did they give free drinking water? The centre has taken the idea of Mission Bhagiratha from Telangana state. He questioned that Congress ruled for 70 years and what did they do for the people of the state. He further stated that Rythu Bandhu was taken from the state and now centre is giving Rs. 6,000 to the farmers. After TRS coming into power, it is giving Rs.10,000 per acre for farmers. He questioned that is there any state in the country which is giving free electricity for 24 hours except for Telangana. He lashed out at BJP and said that they will not keep up their promises. He said that Krishna water will be supplied to Ibrahimpatnam soon. Harish Rao said that Surabhi Vani is not only PV Narasimha's daughter but she is an educationalist. He urged everyone to vote for her and expressed hope that she will win with a huge majority.