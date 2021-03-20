MLC Graduate Polls: BJP Candidate Ramachandra Rao to Meet EC With Call Records

BJP MLC candidate Ramachandra Rao has made sensational comments on the ministers. He alleged that the ministers warned him and blackmailed him during the recently held graduate MLC elections. He said that he would meet the Election Commission to complain regarding this.

Speaking to the media during the counting of votes in the MLC elections, he expressed hope that he will secure more votes in the second round of second preference votes. There is a close fight between the TRS and BJP. The second preferential vote would decide the winner.

He said that there are high chances for him to get more votes than the pink party's candidate. He criticized the ruling government for violating the election conduct code. He said that he has the recordings of ministers and would release them after the announcement of MLC elections results.

He alleged that money was distributed and had devalued the graduate elections. He said that many people telephoned him and complained about this. He further added that many people are regretting taking money and voting for the wrong person. Ramachandra Rao demanded that the counting should be done transparently.

The counting of votes for two graduate MLC constituencies is in progress in Telangana. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidates are leading in both graduates' MLC seats. In Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates assembly constituency TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi leading against BJP candidate N Ramchander. In the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency, TRS candidate Palla Rajeswara Reddy is leading. The second preferential vote will be counted in the elimination process today.