YADADRI:The polling for the two Graduates MLC Elections went off peacefully under tight police bandobast on Sunday in Hyderabad and neighbouring Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts in the State of Telangana.

Many voters had come out to exercise their vote despite the holiday and heat and both the young and old were seen standing in the queues at the polling booths. As the voters waited for their turn to cast their votes, a feeding mother braved the heat to vote.

When her turn had come to vote, she gave her new born baby to a female constable named Kavitha who was on election duty at a polling booth number 369 in the Zilla Parishad High School at Bibinagar, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The woman entrusted her baby to the young constable who took care of the infant and ensured that he didn't cry till the mother came. An onlooker took a picture of the cop and shared it on social media, which went viral. Netizens were hailing the female cop for her helpful nature. Rachanakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat took note of the woman constable's gesture and tweeted her picture and wrote, Beyond call on duty, WPCO Kavitha of Bibinagar PS taking care of a baby while her mother casting vote for TSLC elections at Polling Stn:369 ZPHS Bibinagar '.

The Rachakonda CP appreciated & announced a reward for her devotion towards duty.

Nearly 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded at the Telangana Legislative Council elections for the two Graduates' constituencies on Sunday.

Voting began at 8 AM and concluded at 4 PM for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituencies.

The approximate poll percentage up to 4 PM in Warangal- Khammam-Nalgonda constituency was 64.70, while it was 59.96 in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel said in a release.