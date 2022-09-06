MLA Raja Singh’s Wife Moves HC Challenging His Arrest

Ghoshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh's wife Usha Bai filed a petition in Telangana High Court to quash the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against him.

The plea stated, "It is submitted that the present detention order came to be passed only to satisfy a section of people who are not public at large and this appears to have been only to appease them and not for any other reason."

She also stated that the police authorities referred to three cases that were registered against him for his arrest under PD act. However, the charges registered against him for his detention are the same, she stated.

She also said that her husband was not given enough opportunity to represent his case before the advisory committee challenging his detention.

As per the reports, the writ petition by Usha Bai will come up for the hearing in one or two days.

Raja Singh was arrested on August 25 and invoked PD Act against him. He was shifted to Cherlapally central prison over provocative remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Over 100 cases were registered against the suspended lawmaker and 18 of them were communal offences, the police said.

