MLA Mynampally HanumanthaRao Uses Obscene Language Against Traffic Police

An MLA lost his temper when a traffic SI stopped one of his followers for a traffic violation. This incident took place in Hyderabad. A vehicle coming from Dulapalli towards Kompally in the wrong route. Traffic SI Krishna, who was on duty there, immediately stopped the vehicle. He questioned why the driver is going on the wrong route.

The man inside the car told the police that he was close to MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao. However, SI ignored them. The MLA’s follower informed MLA Mainampalli by phone. The MLA immediately rushed to the spot and scolded Krishna for not letting the vehicle even after telling MLA’s name. He threw the SI’s phone as he was filming the issue on his mobile phone.

This led to a heated argument between the MLA and the Traffic SI. MLA Mynampalli raise concerns on Dulapalli road. Police reached the spot and cleared the traffic due to heavy traffic congestion. Traffic SI Krishna lodged a complaint against the MLA in Petbasheerbad Police Station.

