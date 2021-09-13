Miyapur Woman Ends Life After Dowry Harassment

In a very tragic incident, a 22-year-old woman committed suicide after her husband and in-laws harassed her for dowry. The deceased was identified as Pavani. She took the extreme step on Saturday after her husband forced her not to speak with her parents until they give him a villa in Tellapur.

Going into the details, Pavani, a native of Tellapur, Sangareddy district completed her B.tech in a college from Patancheru. During her college days, she fell in love with Shravan, a native of Chennuru, Adilabad district. With consent from their parents, they got married a year ago.

Shravan is working in SMR Metropolis in Miyapur. After a couple of months of marriage her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law allegedly demanded to buy a villa in Tellapur and began to harass her.

On Saturday, Shravan took Pavani's phone while she was talking to her parents. He said that she shouldn't speak with anyone until her father gives him a villa.

Depressed over the issue, Pavani committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her house. Miyapur police who got to know about the information immediately rushed to the spot and the dead body was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. The parents of the deceased complained to the police that their daughter committed suicide over extra dowry harassment. Police registered a complaint against Shravan and his parents and they are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact cause of death.