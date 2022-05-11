Missouri: Telangana Student Dies In Car Crash

MIRYALAGUDA: In a tragic incident, a student hailing from Miryalaguda town in Telangana died in a car accident when the car in which he was travelling was hit by a truck near the city of Warrensburg in Johnson County of state of Missouri, in the United States. The student was identified as Sareddy Kranthi Kiran Reddy (24), from Annaram village in Miryalaguda Mandal of Nalgonda district.

As per reports, he was traveling with three other friends in his car on Monday, when they were hit by a truck, and Kranthi succumbed to his injuries. His family members were informed by the University officials on Tuesday morning about the tragedy. Kranthi Kiran’s brother Chandrakanth is also studying in the USA.

As per reports Sareddy Srinivas Reddy – Aruna couple who were into farming and have two sons Sareddy Chandrakanth Reddy and Sareddy Kranthi Kiran Reddy who were pursuing higher education in the US. The youngest of two sons, Kranthi Kiran had completed his B.Tech at CVR Engineering College, Hyderabad. He was selected for a job at TCS and worked there for a while and later resigned to pursue his masters in the US.

Kranthi Kiran joined the MS programme at Central University in the state of Missouri on July 23, 2021 After that his elder brother Chandrakanth also joined him in November 2021 to pursue his programme and they lived in the same place.

Meanwhile, Annaram village fell into a pall of gloom when they got the shocking news of his death. Efforts are being made to bring his body back from the US for last rites.

