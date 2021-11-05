The government of Telangana is striving hard to supply drinking water to every household in the state. Now, Telangana became the first and the only large state to supply potable drinking water to every rural household in the state. This became a reality due to Mission Bhagiratha, a brainchild of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. According to the data from Jal Jeevan Mission, in 2019, a total of 16.83% of households have tap water connections and now in 2021, the number increased to 43.89%.

Mission Bhagiratha:

Mission Bhagiratha is the Telangana government’s ambitious project to provide piped drinking water to every household in the state. With Mission Bhagiratha, problems like fluoride contaminated water and dependence on water tanks have been reduced. Water will be supplied to all the households in Telangana through water sourced from River Godavari and River Krishna.

Mission Bhagiratha received encomium from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, MoDs(GOI), Niti Aayog. This Telangana model is also being emulated in Bihar, Karnataka, and Maharashtra states. Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts made by the Telangana government in the water supply sector. Mission Bhagiratha received 1st Prize in National Water Mission Awards - 2019 under the category of increasing water use efficiency by 20% and Rs 2 Lakhs cash Prize. Mission Bhagiratha bagged the Skoch award 2018 for online monitoring systems and Mobile Apps developed in-house.

(Image Source: Twitter)