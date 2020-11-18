Mission Bhagiratha Has Wider Coverage In Telangana

Mission Bhagiratha is intended to ensure that no women would need to walk miles to carry a pot of water. Under this flagship program, implemented by the ruling TRS government, is to provide 100 litres per capita per day (LPCD) treated and piped water to every household in rural areas, 135 LPCD in municipalities and 150 LPCD in municipal corporations. The aim of the government is to supply safe, adequate, sustainable and treated drinking water to every household. Under this scheme, the state government has covered 208.82 lakh population living in 24,042 rural areas. For this, the state government is spending Rs 45,000 crore.

According to the State Statistical Abstract on Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation, districts like Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Khammam and Sangareddy have topped with wider coverage of drinking water and Medchal Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Warangal (Urban) and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts have lower coverage. The entire project was divided into 26 main segments, with 67 intake wells, 153 water purifying plants and more than 1.4 lakh km of pipelines. As the program got succeed another 11 states are planning to implement this. Indian Natural Resource, Economic and Management (INREM) Foundation conducted a survey and reported that no fluoride case was registered in the last six years mainly in Nalgonda district after the scheme was implemented and this is the biggest achievement for the state government.