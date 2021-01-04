Missing Woman, Child Found Dead In Abandoned Well Vikarabad

The bodies of a woman and her child were found in an abandoned agricultural well. A woman and her child went missing from Monday and they were found in the well in Vikarabad district on Saturday.

According to the police the deceased have been identified as M Rohini and her child M Avinash. It is suspected that Rohini and her child might have jumped into well due to alleged harassment from her husband Ashok. He is working as an employee in the electricity department on a contract basis. Ashok and Rohini have been staying at Athelli village.

Police said that after staying in a relationship for one more than a year, Rohini and Ashok got married. Ashok filed a complaint with the police on December 29th stating that his wife and son were missing from December 28th.

Police started an investigation and on Saturday, they got information about the body of a woman and child found in an agricultural well on the outskirts of the village. The child was tied to the woman's waist. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem and later the police handed over the bodies to the family members.