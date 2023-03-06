Missed Numaish? No Problem Head to Minar Garden Exhibition

Hey, Hyderabadis have you not shopped well at the Numaish exhibition or felt regret felling for not buying the one you loved? Then you have to not worry because a mini-exhibition is being held from March 1st to 6th at the Minar Garden near the Salarjung Museum in Hyderabad. The exhibition features selected popular Numaish stalls from Kashmir to Lucknow. Anyway, today is the last day of the Minar Garden Exhibition. So hurry up and grab your favorite item. The timing of the Minar Garden Exhibition is from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.