Miscreants Slit Youth’s Throat in Langer Houz

Hyderabad: Miscreants killed a 25 year old man by slitting his throat at Langer Houz in Hyderabad. The youth had a love marriage recently. The youth has been identified as Kaleem.

All the three accused were arrested by the police.

Was the love marriage the reason for Kaleem's murder, or was it a personal feud?. Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the murder.

Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

