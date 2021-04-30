Miscreants Sell Fake Remdesivir Vials Filled with Saline Water, Held

Two people were arrested in Nizamabad on Thursday for selling fake remdesivir vials filled with saline water. Each vial was being sold in the range of Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000.

Mahesh Kumar, a native of Chepur village in Armoor Mandal, contracted Covid and was being treated at a private nursing home in Nizamabad, said SHO Anjaneyulu.

As Mahesh needed remedisivir for treatment, his brother Ranjeet Kumar contacted Dr. Sai Krishna Naidu, a junior doctor at a private nursing home, who directed him to Sathish, a compounder at an Armoor-based private nursing home. Ranjeet was told that each vial of remdesivir would cost between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. The vials were later discovered to be fake by doctors at a nursing home in Nizamabad. Dr. Sai Krishna Naidu and Sathish had duped Ranjeet.

Ranjeet Kumar filed a complaint with the Nizamabad police on Thursday. The two people were arrested and taken into custody by the police.