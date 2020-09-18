MEDCHAL: The case o f missing involving 12-year-old Sumedha Kapuria in Neredmet area of Hyderabad ended in a tragedy after her body was found in a local lake on Friday. The shocking incident also deepened the mystery surrounding her disappearance since Thursday evening. While it is being believed that the minor girl might have accidentally slipped into a naala (drainage stream) and swept away, her death also raises suspicions of possible foul-play.

Sumedha’s family resides in Santoshimatha Nagar Colony under the Neredmet police limits in the city. The 12-year-old girl left her house on Thursday evening on her bicycle as part of her evening trip around the neighbourhood. When she did not return home even after many hours, her anxious family members lodged a complaint with the police.

The police, after a quick preliminary investigation, expressed the premonition that the young girl might have accidentally fallen into the underground sewage channel through a gaping hole. Disaster management teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were pressed into a search operation since Thursday night.

She was eventually found dead in the Banda Cheruvu at some distance away. Her cycle was also retrieved from the lake. Sumedha’s parents and relatives were devastated seeing her lifeless body that was fished out of the lake and sent for a post-mortem examination.

The police, for now, believe this to be a case of death occurring due to an accidental fall in the naala. But they are pursuing their investigation from all angles to rule out other possibilities including any foul-play in this. They are also trying to take a good look at the footage of a CCTV camera in their neighbourhood, which clearly showed Sumedha peddling away on her bicycle on Thursday evening.