Minor Earthquake Rattles Hyderabad

India’s National Center of Seismology stated that Hyderabad was rattled by an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.0 on Monday morning.

As per the alert issued by the earthquake monitoring agency, the epicentre of the disaster was 156 km south of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India. The earthquake struck at 5:00 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India," the National Center for Seismology official Twitter handle tweeted.