Ministers KTR And Talasani Review RuB And RoB Works In Hyderabad City

A review meeting was chaired by Ministers KTR and Talasani Srinivas Yadav on the issues related to the construction of Road under Bridges (RuBs) and Road over Bridges (RoBs) at various railway crossings in Hyderabad city.

Officials from South Central Railways, GHMC, and revenue departments participated in the meeting.

Minister KTR asked the officials to come up with a comprehensive plan for works to be undertaken on railway crossings in Hyderabad. He asked the GHMC officials to work in tandem with Railway Dept officials to come up with the plan.

Minister KTR asked the officials to take up railway crossing structure work at a faster pace.

Minister KTR stated that the Govt of Telangana has introduced Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) to strengthen the road network in Hyderabad. He also discussed the limitations in reducing traffic congestion near railway crossings in the city.

Minister KTR stated that the GHMC was completing the SRDP works as per the timeline given whereas there was a lag in works related to the Railway department.

He stated that GHMC in tandem with the Railway Dept could work together and come up with a comprehensive plan for construction of RuBs and RoBs would further help reduce the traffic.

Minister KTR stated that there is a need to develop structures at the railway crossing including Road under Bridges

Minister KTR also stated that old RuBs such as one at the RamGopalpet in Secunderabad need to be revamped on a war footing.

During the meeting, officials from the South Central Railways assured to provide complete support to the GHMC in taking up works at railway crossings. They are also assured to complete the work at a fast pace.

Mayor Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Mothe, and other dignitaries participated.