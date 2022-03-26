KTR Meets Top Leadership of World’s Largest Pharma Companies

In the efforts to promote and further Hyderabad’s strengths in the life sciences sector, Honorable Minister Mr. KT Rama Rao had meetings with the leadership of the top three world’s largest pharma giants including Pfizer, J&J and GSK. It may be pertinent to add that these 3 companies together represent more than USD 170 Bn in annual revenue and the combined employee strength of these organizations is ~303,000 employees. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Dept. and Mr. Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Lifesciences, Government of Telangana were also present during the meetings.

Honorable Minister met Dr. Albert Bourla, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Pfizer along with the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Global Supply Officer Mr. Mike McDermott, EVP to showcase the vibrant life sciences ecosystem of Telangana and understand Pfizer’s strategy and plans for Healthcare and Pharmaceutical sector in India. Minister also met with Dr. Uwe Schoenbeck, SVP and Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer. Pfizer is the world’s top pharmaceutical corporation and a Fortune 500 company with a revenue of USD 42 Bn.

Further, Minister met Dr. Mathai Mammen, Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D of Johnson & Johnson (J&J), one of the largest Life Sciences companies globally with annual revenue of USD 82 Bn, to showcase the R&D ecosystem of Hyderabad. J&J is also a Fortune 500 company and one of the world's most valuable companies.

Also, Minister met with Mr. Agam Upadhyay, SVP, Chief Technology Officer of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), another Fortune 500 company, to introduce the technology and digital innovation capabilities of Hyderabad.

Leaders were extremely appreciative of Minister’s presentation and also the efforts of the Government to promote the life sciences sector with a focus on innovation. Minister discussed his vision for the life sciences sector with them and sought suggestions on possible ways/initiatives that can help promote life sciences innovation in Hyderabad. Hon’ble Minister also invited them to participate in the landmark 20th BioAsia convention scheduled to be held during February 2023 in Hyderabad.