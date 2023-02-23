Minister KTR welcomes Welspun’s announcement to set up IT/ITeS Center in Chandanvelly

Welspun Group, a global conglomerate, has announced that it would set up an IT/ITeS center in Chandanvelly, Ranagareddy district. Mr Balkrishan Goenka, the Chairman of the company announced the company's decision in the presence of IT & Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao during the inauguration of Welspun India Limited’s advanced textiles facility today.

Mentioning that Welspun is already operating in Ahmedabad and Mumbai in the IT/ ITES sector, he said that the company has decided to set up their IT Center in their industrial premises in Chandanvelly.

Minister KTR thanked Welspun Company and Mr Goenka for their decision of setting up an IT/ITeS Center in Chandanvelly. He said that Welspun's decision will strengthen Telangana government's goal of expanding IT to tier 2 and 3 cities. With the establishment of Welspun IT Center, the desire of the local people to have IT companies in their region will also be fulfilled and 1000-1200 local youth will get an opportunity to do IT jobs. Hope more small and medium level companies will follow Welspun and set up IT centers in this area, the Minister added.