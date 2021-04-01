Minister KTR launches e-Golkonda Shopping Portal

IT and Industries Minister KTR launched the #eGolkonda Shopping Portal

https://golkondashop.telangana.gov.in/ of Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation (TSHDC) today.

To facilitate handicrafts and handloom lovers across the country to buy authentic Telangana artifacts at the click of a button, Minister KTR launched the e-Golkonda shopping portal.

Minister KTR stated that the Government of Telangana has made all the efforts to strengthen the Telangana Handicrafts Development Corporation. The move to launch the eGolkonda shopping portal is to provide an e-marketing space across the globe for Telangana handicrafts and handlooms products.

The eGolkonda portal is far ahead than many other private e-commerce websites in terms of design and operational convenience, he said.

Through the eGolkonda portal, handloom lovers from any part of the country can send the artefacts to any place across the country.

Minister KTR also mentioned that after obtaining necessary permissions from the central government, facilities will be made to ship the artefacts to any part of the globe.

People can view each artefact in a 3D format on the eGolkonda shopping portal which is accessible through mobiles as well.

This portal will help in marketing and promoting Telangana handicrafts and handlooms on a largescale, said KTR.

The State Government is setting up a common facility centre, besides facilitating skill development and technical cooperation and marketing for the products developed by artesans and extend them all the required support, said Minister KTR.

Labour Minister Malla Reddy, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation chairman B. Sampath Kumar and Textile Department secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer and others were present on the occasion.