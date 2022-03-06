Minister KTR Extends Financial Support to Meritorious Girls of Jayashankar Bhupalpally

HYDERABAD: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao has come forward to extend financial support to two meritorious students from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The Minister provided support to Kaveri (21) and Shravani (18) to complete their medicine and engineering courses respectively. Both the girls, who are sisters, studied in TSWREIS and TS Model Schools.

When the TRS Working President came to know on Twitter that these students were struggling to pay the fees, he offered to help the sisters.Kaveri and Shravan along with their father Kothula Raja Malu met MAUD Minister KTR in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Their father had previously worked as a teacher in a private school but lost his job during Covid-19 pandemic and now forced to work as a daily wage worker to support family. After scoring 95% marks in Intermediate, Kaveri took admission in MBBS Course in Surabhi Medical College of Siddipet. While her sibling Shravani finished her 10+2 with a 97% score joined B.Tech (ECE) in NIT Tadepalligudem in Andhra Pradesh.

While both the students got free seats in college based on merit, however, they were struggling to pay for other expenses like hostel and mess fees. Minister KTR assured to provide financial assistance to both the students so they complete their courses. He interacted with the girls and enquired about their well-being and needs. The Minister wished them the best for their future endeavors. The sisters expressed their gratitude to KTR for providing financial help to pursue their medicine and engineering courses.