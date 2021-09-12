HYDERABAD: Telangana State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) expressed shock over the incident where a six-year-old girl was sexually abused and murdered in Singareni Colony at Saidabad in the city.

Taking to Twitter the Minister said that he was deeply anguished with the news of the 6-year-old child’s sexual molestation & murder in the Singareni colony. He informed that the perpetrator has been arrested within hours and requested that the Home Minister and Telangana DGP ensure that justice is delivered as quickly as possible. Justice should be done to the family of the victim, KTR appealed.

On Thursday (September 9), a young man raped a child who was playing in front of his house in Singareni Colony. The child's parents hail from a tribal family near Devarakonda in Nalgonda district, who came to Hyderabad for livelihood and were living in Singareni Colony. The accused named Raju was living in the same colony. He had killed the child after committing the offense and wrapped her body in a mattress and left it in his home and fled from there. When the parents discovered the child was missing at 5 pm in the evening they started searching for her.

The mother raised suspicion over his disappearance at the same time and when they checked his house, they found the child’s body there. There was widespread outrage over the incident and the colony residents raised slogans and protested demanding that the accused be handed over to them and given the harshest punishment.

Protesters went on a rampage and pelted stones and police forces had to be rushed in to control the situation. They demanded compensation and justice for the victim's family and later stopped protesting after the Hyderabad Collector assured them of ensuring justice for the child. Ten special teams led by East Zone DCP Ramesh later located the accused in Addaguduru at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and took him into custody.