HYDERABAD: Telangana's Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that eight of his employees including a watchman and gunmen contracted the COVID-19 on Sunday. Minister said that he didn't get infected with the virus, but is still undergoing home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, all the staff working under the Minister were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Hyderabad. Erabelli said that all the employees working for him in both Hyderabad and Warangal underwent COVID-19 tests. Around 40 members including gunmen, drivers and other people underwent tests on July 21 at the Minister's residence at Parvatigiri Mandal of Warangal.

Responding to the social media claims over him testing positive for COVID-19 which triggered panic among his employees, relatives and other people who met him in recent times, the Minister said that all those claims were not true. Erabelli said that he will make an announcement if he gets infected with the virus and asks people not to panic.

On July 26 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tested positive for COVID-19 .

Rammohan along with his family underwent coronavirus tests on Saturday, for which the results came out yesterday. All his family members have tested negative for COVID-19.



On July 24 TRS MP and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) daughter Kavitha also went into home quarantine after her driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday evening.

Many MLAs and people's representatives in Telangana have already been affected by the COVID-19. Several leaders from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party had tested positive for the virus. On July 23, TRS MLC and former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari tested positive for COVID-19. On July 18, Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda Goud along with his wife Sowjanya and son Vidhat tested positive for coronavirus.



Along with Quthbullapur MLA, three more ruling party MLAs tested positive for the virus so far. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan contracted the virus. Earlier, Minister Mahmood Ali and deputy speaker Padmarao were also infected with COVID-19.