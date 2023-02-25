Minimum Cut Off Percentage For TS EAMCET Exams 2023

Telangana EMCET 2023 will be held from May 7 to 9, while agriculture and medicine exams will take place on May 10 and 11. Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman R Limbari stated that the exam notification will be released on February 28 and the last date for submission of online applications without a late fee is April 10th. There will be an edit option for online applications from April 12th to 14th.If a candidate fails to submit an online application by the deadline of April 10th, they will be fined Rs 5000 on the last date May 2.

The officials said that students who want to submit applications for admission using their EAMCET results must have at least a 45% score in their intermediate examinations at the time of application. This rule is reintroduced after one year. And also stated that the Eamcet ranking will be totally based on the entrance score with no weightage for intermediate or class 12.

Talking about the syllabus, 70% syllabus will be taken as the current students have taken their first-year exam for 70% syllabus. The syllabus for the second-year intermediate will be 100%.