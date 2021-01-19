Mini Medaram 2021 Dates: Sammakka Saralamma Jatara From February 24 To 27

Sammakka Saralamma Jatara is conducted biennially at Medaram Village and it is one of the world's largest tribal fests. The committee of tribal priests said that they will conduct puja for Sammakka and Saralamma from February 24th to February 27th. On the occasion of the Manda Melige festival, the priests perform special pujas for Sammakka and Saralamma at the altar.

Generally, Sammakka Saralamma Jatara is held once in every 2 years. According to the tradition, the priests would perform special pujas for Sammakka and Saralamma during the Manda Melige festival this year.

Chief priest Siddaboina Arun said that the temple-cleaning and worship of god will be done on February 24th. The deities, Sammakka and Saralamma will be worshiped with turmeric and vermillion on February 25th, Thursday. The 'Manda Melige' ritual would be conducted on 24th and 25th.

He further added that, “Deities Sammakka and Saralamma are worshipped according to our aboriginal traditions. As part of ‘Manda Melige’, villagers would come together to clean the temples. People would be allowed to have darshan on the 26th and the 27th." Mini Medaram Jatara 2021 will be held from February 24 to February 27.