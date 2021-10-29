Milk Feeding Kiosk At MGBS, All Bus Stations to Get One Soon

After taking the charge as RTC MD, VC Sajjanar, a senior IPS officer has been coming up with innovative ideas. He is putting all his efforts into the betterment of RTC and is taking care that passengers won't face any problems during their travel.

VC Sajjanar on Thursday said that milk feeding kiosks have been arranged at MGBS. He said that this kind of facility is going to be opened in all bus stations. The breastfeeding centres were first started in MGBS. MD VC Sajjanar directed the RTC officials to set up breastfeeding kiosks at all bus stands in the state.

#Hyderabad: In an attempt to make bus depots commuter friendly. A feeding kiosk was set up at MGBS bus station today. While other depots to follow. @tsrtcmdoffice pic.twitter.com/Qa58PNO2vO — @CoreenaSuares (@CoreenaSuares2) October 28, 2021

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) didn't collect additional charges for special buses operated during the Dasara festival.

TSRTC invoked the Telengana Motor Vehicle Act. VC Sajjanar said that travelling in private vehicles for commercial and transport purposes is not only illegal but also prohibited.