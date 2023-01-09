Mild Tension at Pragathi Bhavan, DYFI Cadres Allege Irregularities in Telangana Police Exam

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Pragathi Bhavan as Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) cadres attempted to lay a siege to Telangana Chief Minister’s camp office in Hyderabad on Monday.

The student leaders alleged that there were irregularities in the recruitment drive in Telangana police department. They raised slogans and demanded justice for the candidates who could not get selected for the applied posts. The police stopped the agitators who tried to gherao the Pragathi Bhavan and shifted them to nearby police station.

