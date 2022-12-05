Mighty Whale Touchdown in Hyderabad: RGIA Welcomes Airbus Beluga 

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Sunday night welcomed Airbus Beluga, one of the world's largest cargo planes. The RGIA authorities have made fool-proof arrangements for the landing, parking and take-off of this whale-shaped cargo plane visitor.

The mighty cargo transporter, which took off from Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai, has made a landging at Hyderabad airport and will now fly to Pattaya airport in Thailand.

The Airbus Beluga had landed in July this year at the Chennai International Airport. It was the first stopover for the massive cargo aircraft. The aircraft had touched down at the city airport for refuelling.

The Beluga can carry a maximum payload of around 40 tonnes and has a maximum take off weight of 155 tonnes. It can transport oversized air cargo and also smaller planes across the world.

Notably, the world's biggest cargo aircraft Antonov An-225 landed at Hyderabad airport in May 2016.

