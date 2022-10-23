MGIT Hikes Engineering Course Fee

The admission and fee regulation committee's (AFRC) recommendations were accepted by the Telangana government, which resulted in a fee hike of more than 13% for Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET). The annual tuition at MJ College was Rs. 1.1 lakh, but it has since raised to Rs. 1.25 lakh. The college fee is the highest fee among Telangana's engineering schools for Muslim minorities. The Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT), one of Telangana's 159 private engineering institutions, would charge the highest fee—Rs. 1.6 lakh per student each year for the following three years.