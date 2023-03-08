MetroRide Extends its Footprint in Hyderabad

MetroRide, India’s first AI-driven electric mobility platform for metro commuters, today announced extension of its services at Uppal and Habsiguda Metro stations in East Hyderabad. Dedicated to daily metro commuters, the MetroRide services at these metro stations will solve the issue of first mile and last mile connectivity to and from Metro stations. The app-based service provides daily commuters with rides both shared and private in 3 & 2 wheeler electric vehicles that connect them to their destinations within a radius of 5kms from Uppal and Habsiguda metro stations.

MetroRide vehicles ensure quick turnaround time & offers 5 minutes pickup time to commuters. The rides are affordable with no surge pricing and zero driver cancellations. Trusted by over 1.5 Lakh customers one can book a ride on the MetroRide India App, available on both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Nagpal, CEO & Co-Founder, MetroRide, said, “We are happy to widen our reach in Hyderabad. Since our first launch in the city in April 2022, we have received tremendous love from commuters encouraging us to extend the services to Uppal and Habsiguda metro stations. We are working towards extending our services to all the Metro stations in the city soon.”

Kaaman Agarwal, CTO, Co-Founder, MetroRide, further added, “We have received great support from Hyderabad Metro & the Govt of Telangana, hence made it possible to expand our network in a span of few months. Our goal is to make Public Transport accessible & seamless and we are quite close to the goal.”

Unlike other ride-hailing companies, MetroRide collaborates with public transit agencies like metro and suburban trains by bringing multimodal ticketing on the same app. Their focus is on making public transport accessible to common people. The mobility-as-a-service market size was valued at $128 billion in 2021, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2021–2030 as per the P&S Intelligence Report. In India alone, over 800 crore rides are completed by daily commuters on metro and suburban trains every year. MetroRide is focused on catering to these customers for whom affordability and minimal wait times are the two most critical needs as per the consumer survey done by the company. MetroRide reduced commuter waiting time by over 80% and average ride tariff by over 50% compared to the industry averages. The company is backed by leading angel investors from Silicon Valley & India; has a collaboration with WRI & is supported by UK Charity Shell Foundation.