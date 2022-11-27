Metro Rail From Mindspace to Shamshabad Airport: CM KCR to Lay Foundation on Dec 9

In a major push to infrastructure development in Hyderabad, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay the foundation for the Airport Express Metro Corridor on December 9. The project will be 31 Km long. It will connect Mindspace junction and Shamshabad airport. The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 6,250 crore.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao took to twitter to announce the details of the project. “Hyderabad is Forging Ahead. Happy to announce that Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on 9th December,” KTR tweeted.

The proposed Airport Express will have both elevated and underground sections. There will be 2.5 km of the total stretch. The Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail (HAML) is expected to take the project.

