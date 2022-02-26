Metpalli Girl stranded in Ukraine Awaits Safe Return

Jagtial: Thumula Bhavani, who is stranded in war-torn Ukraine, will be safely returned to India, according to Korutla MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao.

On Friday, the MLA paid a visit to Bhavani's Bidinagar home in Metpalli town, where he spoke with family members. After conversing with the girl through a video call, he attempted to inspire confidence in her as well as her parents, Lingam and Radha, by telling them that she would be securely returned to their house.

Vidyasagar Rao spoke with KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and briefed him on the details surrounding Bhavani.

Also Read: Ukraine Crisis: Radiation Levels at Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Increases

Vidhyasagar Rao, speaking on the occasion, stated that the state administration was in contact with Indian embassy officials and was taking all necessary steps to return all Telangana students trapped in Ukraine to the state.

Bhavani moved to Ukraine three years ago to study medicine at Bogomolets National Medical University in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. She came to Metpalli after a year due to the COVID pandemic and then returned to Ukraine after some time.

Bhavani attempted but failed, to return to India after the conflict began. She alerted her family members that she and other students had been relocated to a bunker beneath their hostel. Bhavani is Lingam and Radha's youngest daughter.