MET Hyderabad Forecasts Rains in City Today
Sep 22, 2022, 15:19 IST
Indian Meteorological Department Hyderabad has released a forecast for weather in Hyderabad for five days. As per IMD, there will be light to moderate rains in the city.
Hyderabad city is likely to get light to moderate rain, occasionally with light spells for the next five days.
zone-wise forecast for Hyderabad city dated: 22.09.2022 pic.twitter.com/cOWd7kYL3U
— IMD_Metcentrehyd (@metcentrehyd) September 22, 2022
