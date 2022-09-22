MET Hyderabad Forecasts Rains in City Today

Sep 22, 2022, 15:19 IST
Indian Meteorological Department Hyderabad has released a forecast for weather in Hyderabad for five days. As per IMD, there will be light to moderate rains in the city. 

Hyderabad city is likely to get light  to moderate rain, occasionally with light spells for the next five days.


