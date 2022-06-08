Mere Lip Service For Hyderabad, Funds for Gujarat: KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on ending the dynastic misrule in Telangana. He took to his Twitter and questioned PM Modi about the update on flood relief funds for Hyderabad?

PM Modi has on Tuesday tweeted, "Met BJP Telangana corporators in GHMC and other Party leaders from Telangana. We had wide-ranging discussions on how to focus on community service endeavours and help people at the grassroots. BJP will work for good governance and ending dynastic misrule in Telangana."

To this Tweet, KTR reacted and wrote on his Twitter handle, "Modi Ji, Community service endeavours?! Are you running a Govt or an NGO? Any update on Flood relief funds for Hyderabad? Any monetary support for Musi rejuvenation or Hyd Metro extension? Any update on ITIR? Mere lip service for Hyderabad/Telangana & funds only for Gujarat." Here is the tweet made by KTR.

Krishan, the social media convenor TRS tweeted that, Hyderabad witnessed worst floods in a century and the Prime Minister did not aid a single rupee to help the people. Here is the tweet.

Hyderabad saw the worst Floods in a century and the Prime Minister of BJP did not aid a single rupee to help the people.

