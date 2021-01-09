MEIL Sets Up State-Of-Art Oncology Facility At NIMS For Poor Cancer Patients

Megha Engineering Infrastructures Ltd. which always stands in the forefront in social service activities under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has developed Oncology Building in NIMS for poor cancer patients equipped with all modern amenities on par with corporate hospitals. This new Oncology building is equipped with beds, Oxygen, Ventilator, Lift and other facilities.

On Saturday, 9th January, 2021 Hon’ble Minister Sri Etela Rajender inaugurated the new Oncology Building. NIMS Director Sri Manohar, MEIL Chairman Sri P.P. Reddy, MEIL Director SmtSudha Reddy participated in this program.

Minister Sri Etela Rajender appreciated the services of MEIL. He said there are number of cancer patients, who are poor and afford to take treatment in corporate hospitals. It MEIL that has facilitated these people to have treatment in NIMS with all the facilities par with any corporate hospitals. Telangana government is also spending crores of rupees for cancer patient treatment. He also said that Telangana would be an ideal state for the country in the medical field by modernizing government hospitals in the state.

NIMS Director Sri Manohar thanked MEIL Chairman Sri P.P. Reddy, MD Sri P.V. Krishna Reddy, and Director Smt. P. Sudha Reddy for allocating funds immediately for hospital renovation and equipping with modern technology and cancer ward at the behest of corporate hospitals.

MEIL Chairman Sri P.P. Reddy said that they will be in forefront in the social service activities, and built NIMS Oncology Building equipped with all modern technology and facilities on par with any corporate hospital. He also said that MEIL will develop Orthopaedic ward in NIMS as well as Durga Bai Deshmukh Hospital also.

MEIL provided building, medical machinery, beds and other facilities required to provide a full range of services to the cancer treatment at NIMS.Spread over 20,000 sqft, equipped with 50-beds,oxygen, ventilator and lift for emergency services. MEIL is also handling the maintenance responsibilities of the second floor for the past three years.

In 2018 September MEILbuilt special Oncology wing for cancer patients spread on 18000sft second floor. It was then that MEIL Chairman Sri P.P. Reddy and MD Sri P.V. Krishna Reddy promised to develop the Ground Floor and the First Floor of the building with all modern amenities. As per the promise MEIL renovated ground floor and 1st Floor with modern facilities for convenience of cancer patients and hospital staff as well.

MEIL has ensured facilities like centralised air-condition, LED lights, CC cameras, electrical room and a bed lift to carry 20 patients at a time. The ICU is provided with oxygen and vacuum pressure facility and every two beds in wards have access to oxygen and vacuum facility.

Doctors Room, Faculty Room, Store Room, Processing Room, Staff Rooms built in the facility makes it a full-fledged unit to deal with any kind of emergencies with regard to cancer patients.