MEIL Builds State of the Art OTs in Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital Hyderabad

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (Meil), which has headquarters in Hyderabad has constructed state-of-the-art operation theatres at Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital, Hyderabad with a budget of Rs. 5 Crore. MEIL corporate communications general manager M Siva Prasad said that the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harish Rao will inaugurate the services on Thursday.

The company is not only known for building some architectural marvels but also is at the forefront of CSR activities. The infrastructure firm has come forward many times to lend a helping hand in times of crisis.

MEIL has helped in the distribution of oxygen cylinders to public and private hospitals during COVID times. MEIL also collaborated with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to construct 40 oxygen generation plants.

Earlier, it supplied hospital equipment to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences, and other private hospitals.

The company has built some prestigious projects like Polavaram in Andhra Pradesh and Kaleshwaram in Telangana. Megha is also building Asia's longest tunnel zo-jila near Ladakh.