Mega Job Mela in Hyderabad at Khaja Mansion Masab Tank

A free mega job mela will be organised in the city on Monday, May 16. Over 40 companies will participate in the mela and conduct interviews. Mannan Khan, a social activist, is organising a job mela on Monday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Khaja Mansion in Masab Tank.

Both freshers and experienced people can apply. Candidates who have completed SSC, Intermediate, and graduates from any field can try for the right jobs that suits their educational qualifications. "So far, we have organised 17 job melas in the city, and over 1000 candidates have been picked by various companies," Mannanullah Khan said. We offer counseling sessions to help candidates identify their strengths and pick the suitable fields for them in addition to the job opportunities." Candidates should carry two copies of their credentials, bio data, and photos, as well as should follow Covid rules.