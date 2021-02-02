Meet Vamika, Daughter of Virat Kohli Fan in Warangal

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their daughter's name on Monday. They named the cutie pie as 'Vamika'. After Virushka made the announcement, the hashtag #Vamika trended on Twitter and most of the people googled the meaning of the name.

Besides all this, we all know that Virat Kohli enjoys an immense fan following and needless to tell about how fans go gaga over him. Now, the news is that a die-hard fan of Virat Kohli has named his daughter as 'Vamika' on Monday. The interesting part is that he was blessed with a baby girl, eight months ago. He waited till Virat Kohli names his daughter and later wanted to pick up the same name for his baby as well. This incident took place in Warangal district of Telangana.

Going into the details, Banothu Santosh, a resident of Mylapore suburb of Rayaparthi mandal is a die-hard fan of Virat Kohli. He was blessed with a baby girl on June 15, 2020. It is said that he has decided to keep the same name which Virat Kohli names his daughter. He waited for eight months and on Monday, he named his daughter as Vamika, immediately after Virat announced his daughter's name.

Here is the first pic of Virat and Anushka's daughter.