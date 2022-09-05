Meet Three Teachers From Telangana Selected for National Best Teachers Awards 2022

On the occassion of Teachers Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presented the National Best Teachers awards to 46 select awardees across the country to honour their contributions towards school education. Three teachers from Telangana have been made to the list of 46 teachers. They are T.N Sridhar, kandala Ramaiah aand Sunita Rao.

TN Sridhar Sridhar from ZPHS Mahabubnagar has been working towards the betterment of infrastructure of his school. Kandala Ramaiah from Abbapur school in Mulugu known for unique method of teaching mathematics to the students so that they acn find the subject easy to learn. Sunita Rao from Delhi Public School, Nacharam in Hyderabad. She has been selected for the award as she has been promoting reasearch from a younger age and encouraging research based education. She set up Toy labs and AI labs in the school to make students interested in new technologies.

Every year on September 5, the Ministry of Education confers the national awards to best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process.

The purpose of awards is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.