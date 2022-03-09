Meet Telangana's First Woman SHO

K Madhulatha took charge as the station house officer (SHO) of Lallaguda police station (Law & Order) in the north zone of Hyderabad Commissionerate on Tuesday (March 8th) on the occasion of International Women's Day. She took charge in the presence of Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police CV Anand and others.

CV Anand took to his Twitter and wrote, "HCP stands out in International women's day celebrations by breaking the gender stereotypes.For the first time in HCP history, a Woman Inspector Smt.Madhulatha has been appointed as SHO of Lalaguda(L&O PS).We will improve the representation and experiences of women in policing." Here is the tweet made by CV Anand.

Women comprise eight percent of the police force in the Telangana state. Madhulatha becomes the first woman to lead a police station. She said that "This International Women’s Day will be unforgettable. Not only because I took over as SHO, but also because of the extra weight of responsibilities and to be a constant role model for other women."

Madhulatha is a native of Jagtial. She belongs to the 2002 batch. She started her career as Sub-inspector with the Two Town police station of Siddipet. She served as SI in Mulugu, Jogipet, and women police stations in the city.

Madhulatha expressed her gratitude towards CV Anand for having faith in her. She further stated that she would first respond to the victims. She expressed hope that all the other men police officers would support her in all aspects.