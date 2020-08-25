HYDERABAD: Telangana's very own Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash has become the world's fastest human calculator. A graduate in Maths from the prestigious St Stephen College, Delhi, he has won the first-ever gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad in London earlier this month.

Not just that, he has also broken the record which was once held by the likes of Shakuntala Devi and Scott Flansburg and holds four world records and 50 Limca Book of Records.

Prakash says that he wants to bring back back India's past glory into the field of Mathematics. “I broke a record called the Fastest Human Calculator weed Record which was once held by the likes of Shakuntala Devi and Scott Flansburg," Prakash was quoted saying by a news channel.

Prakash has been an extremely talented kid since his childhood. He had enrolled himself for the SIP Abacus program when he was 5.

He has completed 9 levels of Abacus, a grandmaster programme offered by SIP Academy, and not just that he has also won the International Abacus Champion'13 and National Abacus Champion '11 & '12, and Math Genius Award in 2015.

The 20-year-old is the founder of 'Exploring Infinities', a company that teaches and trains students in speed mental arithmetic. The classes are free of cost.

As part of ‘Project Lockdown’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he has started recording Maths curriculum lecture series in Telugu and Hindi, besides English, as reported by a daily.

The Maths whiz had started a two-week digital course for students across India in cognitive ability enhancement through arithmetic games and exercises. He had started his classes with 80 students, now which goes beyond a lakh students.

He currently focuses on Class X and Class XII students.

With his 'exploring Infinities', Bhanu has worked with over 25 government schools in Telangana under the project name ‘Project Infinity: Arithmetic Literacy in Govt Schools’. He now plans to extend the initiative to 150 schools by 2020 end.